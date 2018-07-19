WWE News: Video of Cain Velasquez at WWE Performance Center, The Miz Wants to Fight Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

– WWE has shared video of UFC fighter Cain Velasquez working out at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week. You can see the video below, which includes Velasquez talking about working out at the center:

– Cheddar posted video, as you can see below, of Miz and Maryse doing a new interview promoting their new show Miz and Mrs. In the video, Miz says he has a bone to pick with Amazon head Jeff Bezos.

“I wanna fight Bezos,” The Miz said (per Wrestling Inc). “Because my wife buys so many boxes from Amazon each and every day and my recycling bin is out the roof. I have like three recycling bins all full of Amazon boxes because this one loves Amazon Prime and buys everything on Amazon Prime.”