WWE News: Video Captures Michael Cole and Pat McAfee’s Reaction at MITB, The Bella Twins Biography Preview, Bianca Belair Shares Video on Fenty Beauty Products

July 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Money in the Bank Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a clip capturing Michael Cole and Pat McAfee’s reactions to Liv Morgan cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at last Saturday’s event:

– A&E released a new preview clip for The Bella Twins’ episode of Biography: WWE Legends. The new season debuts on Sunday, July 10 with The Undertaker episode. Yon can check out the new preview for The Bella Twins episode below:

– Bianca Belair shared a video on the Fenty Beauty Products she uses for WWE:

