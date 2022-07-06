wrestling / News
WWE News: Video Captures Michael Cole and Pat McAfee’s Reaction at MITB, The Bella Twins Biography Preview, Bianca Belair Shares Video on Fenty Beauty Products
– WWE released a clip capturing Michael Cole and Pat McAfee’s reactions to Liv Morgan cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at last Saturday’s event:
.@YaOnlyLivvOnce's #MITB cash-in had EVERYONE jumping out of their seats in excitement, including @MichaelCole and @PatMcAfeeShow! pic.twitter.com/a7EZAuR9iH
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2022
– A&E released a new preview clip for The Bella Twins’ episode of Biography: WWE Legends. The new season debuts on Sunday, July 10 with The Undertaker episode. Yon can check out the new preview for The Bella Twins episode below:
– Bianca Belair shared a video on the Fenty Beauty Products she uses for WWE:
