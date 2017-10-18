 

WWE News: Video From Drew Gulak 205 Live PowerPoint Presentation, Poll on Jinder Mahal vs. Brock Lesnar

October 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted video from Drew Gulak’s PowerPoint Presentation on 205 Live. You can see it below. A Championship Edition of the segment will be part of the TLC Kickoff Show.

– WWE posted a new poll about Jinder Mahal challenging Brock Lesnar, asking if Mahal was wise to issue the challenge. As of this time, the results are:

No. Although Jinder Mahal has been a dominant WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar is in a class by himself, and The Modern Day Maharaja has booked himself a one-way ticket to Suplex City: 80%
Yes. Jinder is looking to prove to the WWE Universe that he is the elite champion in all of WWE, and defeating Lesnar would cement that claim: 20%

There was no option for “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA no.”

