WWE News: Video of Drew McIntyre Attacking Braun Strowman, NFL Player Backstage at Raw

– WWE has posted video of Drew McIntyre attacking Braun Strowman during tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below. McIntyre attacked Strowman after the Dogs of War came to an end on last week’s episode, coming out during Strowman’s promo with Paul Heyman to deliver a Claymore Kick:

– New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer was backstage at Raw. Below is video of Hoyer talking with Charly Caruso about his experience: