WWE News: Video of Finn Balor From Madison Square Garden Show, Kane Talks Working Christmas Raw

– WWE posted video of Finn Balor heading to the ring at Tuesday’s live event in Madison Square Garden. You can see the video below:

#FollowFinn #WWEMSG @finnbalor A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Dec 27, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

– Newsday spoke with Kane about working the live Raw on Christmas this week and more.

“The thing about it is that this is one of our most important times of the year business-wise,” Kane said. “We do really, really good business the week after Christmas. It is what it is. There’s always trade-offs. We’re not the only people who this year will be working on Christmas Day. A lot of people do that to provide for their family. My family — we’ll just do Christmas on Sunday.”