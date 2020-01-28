wrestling / News
WWE News: Video From Tag Team Title Match, Viking Raiders Attack Authors of Pain, Liv Morgan Beats Lana
– WWE has posted highlight videos from Monday’s Raw, featuring Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy battling Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens and more. As noted earlier, Joe was taken out of the match by medical officials after taking a nasty bump to the outside and Owens went it alone for the rest of the match in a losing effort:
– A second highlight video saw Liv Morgan get a win over Lana in a match that continued their feud:
– Finally, the Viking Raiders attacked the Authors of Pain backstage in revenge for losing their Tag Team Championships:
