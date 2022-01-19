wrestling / News
WWE News: Video Highlights From Last Night’s NXT 2.0, Pre-Sale Code For Tennessee Smackdown, This Week’s Episode of The Bump
January 19, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the following video highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0.
– WWE will tape an episode of Friday Night Smackdown in Johnson City, TN on March 25. You can buy tickets here with the pre-sale code SMACKDOWN, starting today.
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Sheamus and Shawn Michaels.
