WWE News: Video Highlights From Last Night’s NXT 2.0, Pre-Sale Code For Tennessee Smackdown, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

January 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Saurav Grayson Waller WWE NXT

– WWE has posted the following video highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

– WWE will tape an episode of Friday Night Smackdown in Johnson City, TN on March 25. You can buy tickets here with the pre-sale code SMACKDOWN, starting today.

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Sheamus and Shawn Michaels.

