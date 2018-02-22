wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of John Cena Hitting AAs on Elimination Chamber Opponents, Latest Sheamus “SheaMemes” Video
February 22, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted a video compilation of John Cena hitting his Elimination Chamber Opponents with Attitude Adjustments. You can see it below:
How many of these will @JohnCena dish out THIS SUNDAY inside the Elimination Chamber? #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/0b49r1QRpB
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2018
– Sheamus has posted a new “SheaMemes” video to his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel: