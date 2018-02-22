 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of John Cena Hitting AAs on Elimination Chamber Opponents, Latest Sheamus “SheaMemes” Video

February 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena’s John Cena WWE Smackdown

– WWE posted a video compilation of John Cena hitting his Elimination Chamber Opponents with Attitude Adjustments. You can see it below:

– Sheamus has posted a new “SheaMemes” video to his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel:

article topics :

John Cena, Sheamus, WWE Elimination Chamber, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading