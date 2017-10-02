WWE News: Video of Kalisto Attacking Enzo, Segment Set For Next Week’s Raw

– WWE posted video of Kalisto joining the cruiserweight division to end Raw. You can see the video below, which shows Kalisto announcing that he’s joining the 205 Live division and attacking Enzo Amore. The attack came after Enzo cut down all the 205 Live stars in the main event segment. Kurt Angle came out and introduced Kalisto as the newest member of the 205 Live roster.

– A new segment was confirmed for next week’s episode. The Miz will show an episode of Miz TV with Sheamus & Cesaro as his guests: