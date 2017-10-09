wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Kevin Owens Preparing For Hell in a Cell, Road Dogg Praises Xavier Woods After PPV
October 9, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of Kevin Owens before his match with Shane McMahon at Hell in a Cell. You can see the video below, which features Owens preparing for the match:
– After Xavier Woods apologized for losing to the Usos at Hell in a Cell and said he “let everyone down,” producer Brian “Road Dogg” James replied:
Not me, I've never been more proud. I'm Brian James! #OUDK
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) October 9, 2017