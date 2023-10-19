wrestling / News
WWE News: Video on Kofi Kingston Opening Library in Ghana, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD
October 19, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE released a video on Kofi Kingston returning to his home country of Ghana for the opening of a library and digital center. You can check out the video below:
Check out the uplifting story of @TrueKofi’s journey back to Ghana, where he opened the Kofi Kingston Library and Digital Center with the help of his mom! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CWh93xv0P1
— WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more of WWE 2K23’s Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown: