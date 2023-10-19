wrestling / News

WWE News: Video on Kofi Kingston Opening Library in Ghana, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD

October 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a video on Kofi Kingston returning to his home country of Ghana for the opening of a library and digital center. You can check out the video below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:

– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more of WWE 2K23’s Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:

