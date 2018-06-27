wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Lio Rush’s Arrival on WWE 205 Live, Nia Jax Helps Rally A San Diego School, New UpUpDownDown With Rusev & Cedric Alexander
– Here are highlights of Lio Rush’s debut on last night’s WWE 205 live…
Welcome to #205Live, @itsLioRush! #ManOfTheHour pic.twitter.com/UECWaC1igJ
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) June 27, 2018
Well, @ItsLioRush was certainly in NO rush to get going in his #205Live debut, but once he did… Dewey James had no chance. pic.twitter.com/mzXl0QAZBM
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2018
Try to keep up, @WWEUniverse! @itsLioRush #205Live pic.twitter.com/eCNmElLlVt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 27, 2018
The future is just beginning for the #ManOfTheHour @itsLioRush as he celebrates his successful #205Live in-ring debut! pic.twitter.com/hM8z3QEhAk
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2018
#205Live better get used to FEELIN' THE RUSH! @itsLioRush pic.twitter.com/VCuWVLD8aM
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) June 27, 2018
– Here is a new UpUpDownDown with Rusev & Cedric Alexander…
– Here is Nia Jax, rallying a group of athletes from Tri-City Christian School, a local school based out of the San Diego area…
Had a great day today with some outstanding kids and athletes, seeing them work their butts off during their summer vacation is incredible. I was able to help this team come out and watch #RAWSanDiego it was a surprise to them and they were all so grateful and respectful! I was so happy to do it! Thank you guys for allowing me to hang out with you today and join in on your team chant 🙌🏽🙏🏽🏈 good luck this season! @tricitychristianschool