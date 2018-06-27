WWE News: Video of Lio Rush’s Arrival on WWE 205 Live, Nia Jax Helps Rally A San Diego School, New UpUpDownDown With Rusev & Cedric Alexander

Had a great day today with some outstanding kids and athletes, seeing them work their butts off during their summer vacation is incredible. I was able to help this team come out and watch #RAWSanDiego it was a surprise to them and they were all so grateful and respectful! I was so happy to do it! Thank you guys for allowing me to hang out with you today and join in on your team chant 🙌🏽🙏🏽🏈 good luck this season! @tricitychristianschool

A post shared by Lina Fanene (@niajaxwwe) on Jun 26, 2018 at 6:51pm PDT