WWE News: Video For Live WWE Now Money in the Bank Preview, Mauro Ranallo Calls Boxing Match
– WWE has posted the livestream video for the live WWE Now Money in the Bank preview show. The video is below, with the stream kicking off at 2 PM ET. The preview will feature Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and Becky Lynch:
– Mauro Ranallo was on the commentary team for last night’s Showtime Boxing card featuring WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale. You can see video below of Ranallo calling Wilder’s knockout of Breazeale:
DEONTAY WILDER WITH THE 1ST ROUND KO! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Ix1MkWyMaH
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 19, 2019
