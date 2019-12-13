wrestling / News
WWE News: Video Looks at Xia Li’s First WWE Performance in China, Stock Down
December 12, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video looking at Xia Li’s first WWE performance in China. You can see the video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $61.26 on Thursday, down $1.48 (2.36%) from the previous closing price.
