WWE News: Video Looks at Xia Li’s First WWE Performance in China, Stock Down

December 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Xia Li

– WWE has posted a new video looking at Xia Li’s first WWE performance in China. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $61.26 on Thursday, down $1.48 (2.36%) from the previous closing price.

