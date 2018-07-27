WWE News: Video of Marina Shafir’s NXT Debut, Adam Pearce Representing WWE at Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony

– WWE has posted video of MMA Four Horsewoman Marina Shafir’s NXT debut at last night’s live event in Largo, Florida. You can see the video below of Shafir teaming with Nikki Cross to defeat Aliyah and Rhea Ripley:

– Adam Pearce noted on Twitter that he will represent WWE and serve as Master Of Ceremonies for this year’s George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame Ceremony: