wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Adam Cole’s EVOLVE Seminar/Tryout, Stock Up
January 14, 2020 | Posted by
– WWN Live has posted video from Adam Cole’s hosting of the EVOLVE seminar and tryout from November. You can see the video below. Cole will host another seminar/tryout on January 17th in Ybor City, Florida. You can find out more here.
– WWE’s stock closed at $62.68 on Tuesday, up $1.28 (2.08%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.11% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Oney Lorcan Believes It’s His Fault Sofia Vergara Never Attended Another PWG Event
- Tony Khan Discusses His Initial Conversations With His Father About AEW, Compares AEW Promos To Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Eric Bischoff Discusses WCW Nearly Airing NBC Special Head-to-Head Against WWE St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in 1999 With Planned Dennis Rodman & Carmen Electra Divorce Angle
- Paige Comments On Triple H Joke About Her Having Kids She Doesn’t Know About, WWE Talent Responds