WWE News: Video of Adam Cole’s EVOLVE Seminar/Tryout, Stock Up

January 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
adam cole nxt tv 32118

– WWN Live has posted video from Adam Cole’s hosting of the EVOLVE seminar and tryout from November. You can see the video below. Cole will host another seminar/tryout on January 17th in Ybor City, Florida. You can find out more here.

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.68 on Tuesday, up $1.28 (2.08%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.11% on the day.

Adam Cole, EVOLVE, WWE, WWN Live, Jeremy Thomas

