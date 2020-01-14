WWE News: Video of Adam Cole’s EVOLVE Seminar/Tryout, Stock Up

– WWN Live has posted video from Adam Cole’s hosting of the EVOLVE seminar and tryout from November. You can see the video below. Cole will host another seminar/tryout on January 17th in Ybor City, Florida. You can find out more here.

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.68 on Tuesday, up $1.28 (2.08%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.11% on the day.