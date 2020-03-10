wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Becky Lynch’s Raw Promo, Rhea Ripley Confronts Charlotte Flair
March 10, 2020
– WWE has posted the video of Becky Lynch’s promo on Raw. You can see the video below of Lynch addressing Shayna Baszler, who earned a title shot against Lynch at WrestleMania 36 by winning the Elimination Chamber main event:
– The company also posted the video of Rhea Ripley confronting and attacking Charlotte Flair on Raw. The two will face off for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania:
