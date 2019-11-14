wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of CM Punk’s Reaction to Backstage Debut, Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza Highlights

November 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE

– WWE posted video from the set of WWE Backstage after CM Punk made his surprise debut at the end of the show. You can see the video below of Punk, Renee Young, Samoa Joe, Paige, and Booker T reacting to the appearance:

– WWE also posted highlights of the Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza match for Rush’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship match from this week’s NXT:

