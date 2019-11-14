wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of CM Punk’s Reaction to Backstage Debut, Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza Highlights
November 14, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted video from the set of WWE Backstage after CM Punk made his surprise debut at the end of the show. You can see the video below of Punk, Renee Young, Samoa Joe, Paige, and Booker T reacting to the appearance:
– WWE also posted highlights of the Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza match for Rush’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship match from this week’s NXT:
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Writer Kazeem Famuyide Reflects on Iconic Becky Lynch Moment
- Mustafa Ali Gets His First Name Back, Rusev Comments
- Bruce Prichard on Allegations That Fabulous Moolah Was a ‘Pimp,’ Other Accusations Against Her
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Overruled WCW’s Plan to Put U.S. Title Back on Steve Austin in 1994