WWE News: Video of Drake Maverick Trying to Win 24/7 Title Again, Charlotte Flair in Cricket Wireless Ad
– Drake Maverick’s latest attempt to win the 24/7 Championship is online in a new video. You can see the video below of Maverick showing up at R-Truth’s meet and greet dressed as a John Cena fan, only to be foiled by Titus O’Neil’s own attempt to beat Truth:
– Charlotte Flair appears in a new Cricket Wireless ad, as you can see below:
