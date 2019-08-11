wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Drake Maverick Trying to Win 24/7 Title Again, Charlotte Flair in Cricket Wireless Ad

August 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drake Maverick

– Drake Maverick’s latest attempt to win the 24/7 Championship is online in a new video. You can see the video below of Maverick showing up at R-Truth’s meet and greet dressed as a John Cena fan, only to be foiled by Titus O’Neil’s own attempt to beat Truth:

– Charlotte Flair appears in a new Cricket Wireless ad, as you can see below:

