WWE News: Video of Drew McIntyre Taking Out Brock Lesnar, Triple H Congratulates Street Profits, AJ Styles Sends Message to Undertaker
March 3, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted video of the opening segment of Raw, with Drew McIntyre flooring Brock Lesnar. You can see the video below of McIntyre taking out Lesnar with a series of Claymore Kicks:
– Triple H posted to Twitter with a congratulations message to the Street Profits after they won the Raw Tag Team Championships on Raw:
Swagger and TAG TEAM GOLD like nobody can… congratulations to @MontezFordWWE and @AngeloDawkins on winning the #Raw Tag Team titles! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/0hhQt4HzsW
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 3, 2020
– Here’s video of AJ Styles’ segment where he addressed the Undertaker appearing during the Gauntlet Match at Super ShowDown to score the win.
