WWE News: Edge Return Video Gets 1.6 Million Views Quickly, Early Preview For Tonight’s RAW, UpUpDowndown Rumble Stream
January 27, 2020 | Posted by
– As we previously reported, Edge made his in-ring return to WWE after nine years to participate in the men’s Royal Rumble. The clip of his big return has already picked up 1.6 million views in a little over 12 hours.
– Tonight’s RAW will feature Royal Rumble fallout, as well as Liv Morgan vs. Lana with Rusev and Bobby Lashley banned from ringside.
– The livestream for the UpUpDownDown Championship Rumble is now online.
