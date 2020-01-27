WWE News: Edge Return Video Gets 1.6 Million Views Quickly, Early Preview For Tonight’s RAW, UpUpDowndown Rumble Stream

– As we previously reported, Edge made his in-ring return to WWE after nine years to participate in the men’s Royal Rumble. The clip of his big return has already picked up 1.6 million views in a little over 12 hours.

– Tonight’s RAW will feature Royal Rumble fallout, as well as Liv Morgan vs. Lana with Rusev and Bobby Lashley banned from ringside.

– The livestream for the UpUpDownDown Championship Rumble is now online.