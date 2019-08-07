wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Finn Balor Doing MLS Commentary on FOX Sports 1, Stock Ticks Up
August 7, 2019
– WWE has posted video from Finn Balor’s appearance on FOX Sports 1 last week when he discussed the Major League Soccer All-Star Game. You can see the video below, which includes Balor doing guest commentary for the game:
– WWE’s stock closed at $67.94 on Wednesday, up $0.33 (0.49%) from the previous close. The market as a whole was down 0.09% on the day.
