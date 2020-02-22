wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Goldberg Spearing Bray Wyatt, King Corbin Says His Feud With Roman Reigns Ends At Super ShowDown

February 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldberg Smackdown

– Goldberg took out Bray Wyatt to cap off this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE posted video from the main event segment, which saw Goldberg take out his WWE Super ShowDown opponent with a spear. However, the Fiend got back up and the lights went out to end the show.

– King Corbin cut a promo on Smackdown vowing that his rivalry with Roman Reigns comes to an end at Super ShowDown. You can see that below:

Bray Wyatt, Goldberg, King Corbin, Smackdown

