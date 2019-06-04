wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Kofi Kingston’s Last Day in Ghana, Full Batista vs. Undertaker WrestleMania 23 Match, Stock Ticks Up
– WWE has released some more video of Kofi Kingston’s trip to Ghana. You can see the clip below which chronicles Kingston’s last day in the country where he was doing a promotional tour:
Part VII | Homecoming: @TrueKofi
“Being mentioned in the same breath as the Asante King is unimaginable.” Take a trip through Kofi’s final day in Ghana where he met royalty and departed back to the United States for #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/7NKkkqpGwc
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2019
– The company also released the full Undertaker vs. Batista match from WrestleMania 23 on YouTube ahead of Taker’s match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown:
– WWE’s stock closed at $73.10 on Tuesday, up $0.34 (0.47%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 2.06% on the day.
