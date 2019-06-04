wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Kofi Kingston’s Last Day in Ghana, Full Batista vs. Undertaker WrestleMania 23 Match, Stock Ticks Up

June 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston Smackdown 5-28-19

– WWE has released some more video of Kofi Kingston’s trip to Ghana. You can see the clip below which chronicles Kingston’s last day in the country where he was doing a promotional tour:

– The company also released the full Undertaker vs. Batista match from WrestleMania 23 on YouTube ahead of Taker’s match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown:

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.10 on Tuesday, up $0.34 (0.47%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 2.06% on the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Batista, Kofi Kingston, Undertaker, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading