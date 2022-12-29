wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Never-Before-Seen Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin Match, Asuka Shares Japan Travel Vlog, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD

December 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released the video of a never-before-seen Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns match from February 28, 2020 that took place after SmackDown went off the air:

– Asuka shared a vlog of some of her recent travels in Japan:

– UpUpDownDown has a new Battle of the Brands video for WWE 2K22 with Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods:

