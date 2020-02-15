WWE News: Video of Otis & Mandy Valentine’s Day Segment, Smackdown Attendance, King Corbin Attacks Roman Reigns

– WWE has posted video of the Otis and Mandy Rose Valentine’s Day date from this week’s Smackdown. You can see the video below of Otis heading in to meet Mandy for their date, only to have Dolph Ziggler beat him to the punch:

– Michael Cole announced (per Wrestling Inc) that Smackdown had 14,382 fans in attendance. This is the first time WWE has announced the live audience for a TV episode on air in a while.

– King Corbin defied the ban against him for this week’s Smackdown, attacking Roman Reigns on tonight’s show. It’s worth noting that Corbin was technically banned from “competing” on the show, so they may use that technicality in the storyline explanation for how he was able to appear.