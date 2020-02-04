wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Randy Orton’s Opening Raw Segment, Ruby Riott on Attacking Liv Morgan, Mojo Rawley On McIntyre Loss
– WWE posted video of Randy Orton’s segment that opened Raw, where he was supposed to explain why he attacked Edge. You can see the video below, in which Orton hinted at having remorse for the attack but didn’t actually address why he did it:
– Ruby Riott was interviewed backstage after she returned on Raw to attack Liv Morgan. Riott was asked why she attacked Morgan, but just smiled and walked away:
– Mojo Rawley took to Twitter to make sure people know he’s still 24/7 Champion despite losing to Drew McIntyre:
At the end of the day, this @WWE 24/7 Championship is still coming home with it’s rightful owner. Still not running, still not hiding, still accepting all challenges, still the champ. #RAW #AndStill
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Reportedly “Obsessed” With Ilja Dragunov
- Eric Bischoff On How Japan Inspired the nWo, Solidifying the Idea While Talking With DDP
- Jim Ross Recalls Botched Finish to 2005 Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon Tearing Both Quads After Coming Out To the Ring
- Matt Hardy On Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble Win, Criticism of Brock Lesnar’s Early Rumble Dominance