WWE News: Video of Randy Orton’s Opening Raw Segment, Ruby Riott on Attacking Liv Morgan, Mojo Rawley On McIntyre Loss

February 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted video of Randy Orton’s segment that opened Raw, where he was supposed to explain why he attacked Edge. You can see the video below, in which Orton hinted at having remorse for the attack but didn’t actually address why he did it:

– Ruby Riott was interviewed backstage after she returned on Raw to attack Liv Morgan. Riott was asked why she attacked Morgan, but just smiled and walked away:

– Mojo Rawley took to Twitter to make sure people know he’s still 24/7 Champion despite losing to Drew McIntyre:

