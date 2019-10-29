wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Randy Orton’s RKO to Ricochet, Highlights from AJ Styles vs. Humberto Carillo
October 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Randy Orton got another RKO out of nowhere on Raw, delivered to Ricochet. You can see the video below of the Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre match, which saw Orton come in and deliver a timely finisher to one the Team Hogan member ahead of Crown Jewel:
– Here are higlights from AJ Styles’ win over Humberto Carillo from Raw:
