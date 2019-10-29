wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Randy Orton’s RKO to Ricochet, Highlights from AJ Styles vs. Humberto Carillo

October 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton

– Randy Orton got another RKO out of nowhere on Raw, delivered to Ricochet. You can see the video below of the Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre match, which saw Orton come in and deliver a timely finisher to one the Team Hogan member ahead of Crown Jewel:

– Here are higlights from AJ Styles’ win over Humberto Carillo from Raw:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, Humberto Carrillo, Randy Orton, RAW, Ricochet, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading