WWE News: Video of Randy Orton’s Smackdown Promo, Kayla Braxton Shares Pic With Trish Stratus

– WWE has posted Randy Orton’s promo on Kofi Kingston that aired during this week’s Smackdown. You can see the video below. Orton and Kingston will face off with the latter’s WWE Championship on the line at SummerSlam:

Kayla Braxton shared a pic of herself and Trish Stratus from backstage at SmackDown, which you can see below. Stratus appeared in an in-ring interview segment and accepted a challenge from Charlotte Flair for a match at SummerSlam.