WWE News: Video of Roman Reigns’ Smackdown Promo, Highlights of Jeff Hardy’s Return Match

– WWE posted video of Roman Reigns’ Smackdown promo about his match with Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. You can see the video below in which Reigns talks about why he deserves to face Goldberg at the PPV:

– The company also posted the highlight video for Jeff Hardy’s return Smackdown match, which was a win over King Corbin. Hardy won after Elias, who was on commentary, distracted Corbin by deciding to perform a song which was heard crystal clear without fans in the seats: