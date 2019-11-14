WWE News: Video of Sasha Banks Practicing New Entrance, Stock Rises

– WWE posted video of Sasha Banks practicing her new entrance that comes with her remixed theme song. You can see the video below, which features Banks at the WWE Performance Center a couple of months before it debuted live:

– WWE’s stock closed at $56.27 on Wednesday, up $1.89 (3.44%) from the previous closing price. That’s the best price the stock has had since it crashed following the Q3 Financials report at the end of last month. The market as a whole was down 0.01% on the day.