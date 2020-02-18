wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Seth Rollins’ Sermon, AJ Styles Returns to TV

February 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Raw

– WWE posted a video clip of Seth Rollins’ “sermon” segment online after Raw. You can see that video below:

– AJ Styles made his first appearance on TV on Raw since being injured at the Royal Rumble, appearing with The O.C. as Karl Anderson faced Ricochet in a losing effort. Styles suffered a separated shoulder at the Rumble. He is set to compete in the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet match at Super ShowDown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading