wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Seth Rollins’ Sermon, AJ Styles Returns to TV
February 18, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE posted a video clip of Seth Rollins’ “sermon” segment online after Raw. You can see that video below:
– AJ Styles made his first appearance on TV on Raw since being injured at the Royal Rumble, appearing with The O.C. as Karl Anderson faced Ricochet in a losing effort. Styles suffered a separated shoulder at the Rumble. He is set to compete in the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet match at Super ShowDown.
GUESS WHO'S BACK, MOTHERLOVERS.#Raw @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/A49eF6DtLL
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Weighs In on John Cena Calling Brock Lesnar the Best Ever, Lesnar’s Talent As a Performer
- Triple H Says Vince McMahon Shocked Him By Booking Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania
- Jordynne Grace Doesn’t Think Tessa Blanchard’s Title Win Takes Away From the Knockouts Division, on Potential of Merging Impact World and Knockouts Titles
- Otis Reveals Where The Idea For His Storyline With Mandy Rose Came From, People Thinking They Were Married in Real Life