wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Sheamus at Daytona 500, Asuka Visits Tsuruhashi in Osaka
February 28, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of Sheamus driving the pace car at the Daytona 500 from earlier this month. You can see the video below:
– Asuka’s latest video sees her visiting Tsuruhashi, the Korea Town district in Osaka, Japan:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Officials Say They Are Monitoring Coronavirus Situation Prior To Wrestlemania
- Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite Could Have Lowest Attendance Ever
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Vince McMahon Getting Upset With Him For Getting In Good Shape, Reveals He’s Terrified of Snakes
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Drama Between Chris Benoit & Kevin Sullivan in WCW Becoming Public, Why Shane Douglas Didn’t Return to WWE As Part of the Radicalz