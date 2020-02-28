wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Sheamus at Daytona 500, Asuka Visits Tsuruhashi in Osaka

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sheamus

– WWE posted video of Sheamus driving the pace car at the Daytona 500 from earlier this month. You can see the video below:

– Asuka’s latest video sees her visiting Tsuruhashi, the Korea Town district in Osaka, Japan:

