WWE News: Video of Skillet Performing New Raw Theme, Stock Slightly Down

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE shared footage of Skillet performing their song “Legendary,” which is the new Raw theme. You can see the video below. The song opened tonight’s Raw with a new opening video.

– WWE’s stock closed at $71.15, down $0.05 (0.07%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.36% on the day.

