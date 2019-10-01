wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Skillet Performing New Raw Theme, Stock Slightly Down
September 30, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE shared footage of Skillet performing their song “Legendary,” which is the new Raw theme. You can see the video below. The song opened tonight’s Raw with a new opening video.
– WWE’s stock closed at $71.15, down $0.05 (0.07%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.36% on the day.
