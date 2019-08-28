wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Smackdown Main Event Segment, Kabuki Warriors Compete in Dark Match
August 27, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted video of the main event segment from Smackdown, with Daniel Bryan and Rowan seeming to end their alliance. You can see the video below, in which Bryan snaps on Rowan as Roman Reigns zeroes in on Rowan as the man behind the attack on him a few weeks back.
– Wrestling Inc reports that the Kabuki Warriors beat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in the dark match before Smackdown.
