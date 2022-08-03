wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances

August 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:

– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:

– The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.

