WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances
August 3, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:
– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:
– The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.