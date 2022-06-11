wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Superstars at Special Olympics, WWE Night for USFL, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE released a video of Drew McIntyre, Xi Li, and Baron Corbin at the Special Olympics:
This past week in Orlando, @DMcIntyreWWE, @XiaWWE & @BaronCorbinWWE visited the @SpecialOlympics USA Games and made friends with some of the athletes! pic.twitter.com/sMHi0Gew48
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 10, 2022
– Tonight’s USFL game in Birmingham will be WWE Night. Superstars Carmella and Baron Corbin will be making guest appearances. You can check out the details below:
This Saturday it's @WWE Night in Birmingham! 😤🙌
Wear your favorite WWE gear and join us at Protective Stadium for guest appearances by Superstars @CarmellaWWE and @BaronCorbinWWE! 🙌
Get tickets 👉 https://t.co/1IOCUl76sp pic.twitter.com/VI0uDwiZRk
— USFL (@USFL) June 10, 2022
– Below are some video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and NXT Level Up:
