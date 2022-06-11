wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Superstars at Special Olympics, WWE Night for USFL, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights

June 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drew McIntyre WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a video of Drew McIntyre, Xi Li, and Baron Corbin at the Special Olympics:

– Tonight’s USFL game in Birmingham will be WWE Night. Superstars Carmella and Baron Corbin will be making guest appearances. You can check out the details below:

– Below are some video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and NXT Level Up:












