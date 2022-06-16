wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Superstars Becoming John Cena, Top 10 Superstars Kicked Out of Factions, Grit & Glory Preview
– WWE released a video showcasing Superstars “becoming” John Cena for a recent photoshoot, celebrating Cena’s 20th anniversary of his WWE debut:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Superstars Kicked Out of Factions:
– WWE released a new preview showcasing Grit & Glory, hosted by Montez Ford:
WWE Superstar @MontezFordWWE hosts a new season of WWE Grit & Glory presented by @chevrolet Silverado! #ad
Full Episodes: https://t.co/Yi0W08bcB5 pic.twitter.com/hfP2VjvRaS
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2022
