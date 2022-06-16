wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Superstars Becoming John Cena, Top 10 Superstars Kicked Out of Factions, Grit & Glory Preview

June 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania 30 John Cena Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a video showcasing Superstars “becoming” John Cena for a recent photoshoot, celebrating Cena’s 20th anniversary of his WWE debut:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Superstars Kicked Out of Factions:

– WWE released a new preview showcasing Grit & Glory, hosted by Montez Ford:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading