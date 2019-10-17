wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Tegan Nox’s Return on NXT, Lio Rush & More in Dark Matches
– Tegan Nox made her return on this week’s NXT, and video of it is online. You can see the video below of Nox returning and defeating Taynara Conti:
– Two dark matches took place before the episode, with Lio Rush beating Austin Theory while Santana Garrett and Xia Li defeated Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo. Pics and video from those matches are below:
Our opening contest in the building.
NXT Cruiserweight Champion @itsLioRush vs. EVOLVE Champion @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/Da53JfE7VI
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 16, 2019
ALL DAY #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/PVSNH1FBqb
— Austin Theory (@austintheory1) October 17, 2019
The man of the hour Lio Rush vs Austin Theory for the dark match with the sell equal to the rock 🤣 #NXTonUSA #nxt pic.twitter.com/hHhwOK8UXX
— Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) October 16, 2019
Lio Rush over Austin Theory in the opening dark match. Unsure of the new official’s name but I do recognize him from Evolve. Some creative counters in this one, and Theory’s stunner sell was even more animated than The Rock’s. #WWENXT #PWTTalksNXT pic.twitter.com/4mI9KOGqR5
— Tom Stoup (@TomStoup) October 16, 2019
Austin Theory vs Lio Rush to start the evening. Yes please. pic.twitter.com/c9iESjo6YI
— John Betz (@JohnBetz) October 16, 2019
Lio Rush vs. Austin Theory? Let's get it started in here #NXTonUSA pic.twitter.com/DUrfS6xp8P
— Jay Reddick (@runninjay) October 16, 2019
Dark match!?!? Austin Theory Vs. Lio Rush, I’ll take it #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/E3a60ptyzD
— TJ (@TJoftheJK) October 16, 2019
Winner. Champion.@itsLioRush pic.twitter.com/mpP4V1lYHI
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 16, 2019
Let's go! @XiaWWE pic.twitter.com/qDxRKcYAl2
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 16, 2019
There she is! @SantanaGarrett_ pic.twitter.com/Brgo7txuZO
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 16, 2019
Xia Li & Santana Garrett d. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green #NXTonUSA #VXT @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tmvAXg9H61
— Jay Reddick (@runninjay) October 16, 2019
@XiaWWE 💪🌶 pic.twitter.com/hWYHvaqamR
— Jorge Correa (@jorgecorreairiz) October 17, 2019
