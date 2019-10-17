wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Tegan Nox’s Return on NXT, Lio Rush & More in Dark Matches

October 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steffanie Newell Nixon Newell Tegan Nox

– Tegan Nox made her return on this week’s NXT, and video of it is online. You can see the video below of Nox returning and defeating Taynara Conti:

– Two dark matches took place before the episode, with Lio Rush beating Austin Theory while Santana Garrett and Xia Li defeated Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo. Pics and video from those matches are below:

