WWE News: Video of Triple H Honoring Dayton Shooting Hero, Stock Closes Down

November 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Raw 91018 WWE

– WWE has posted video from the dark segment of last night’s NXT, with Triple H honoring Dayton shooting hero Jeremy Ganger. As reported last night, Ganger — the independent wrestler and bouncer who credited with saving lives for his actions during the shooting in August — was brought to the taping and presented with an NXT Championship:

– WWE’s stock closed at $54.59 on Thursday, down $0.83 (1.5%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.66% on the day.

