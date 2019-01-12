wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Triple H’s Post-Takeover Q&A, Vince McMahon Watched NXT UK Takeover, Mustache Mountain Pays Tribute To British Bulldogs
– WWE has released the full video of Triple H’s Q&A after NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool.
– Vince McMahon revealed on Twitter that he watched today’s NXT UK Takeover event and loved it. He wrote the following on Twitter:
– Tyler Bate paid tribute to the British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and the Dynamite Kid) on social media.
