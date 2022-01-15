WWE News: Video of What Happened After Smackdown Went Off the Air, Peacemaker Cast Interview, Clip From Talking Smack

– After WWE Smackdown went off the air last night, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns continued to tease a physical confrontation ahead of their match at the Royal Rumble. But just as the fans got excited for it, Reigns dropped off the apron and the Usos attacked. The attack is where the clip ends, but it eventually led to a dark match main event, in which Rollins and the Viking Raiders defeated Reigns and the Usos.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have Fun after Smackdown Went Off Air

– HBO Max has released a new video in which John Cena and the rest of the Peacemaker cast are interviewed.

– WWE has also released a new clip from the latest Talking Smack. You can find our report on the episode here.