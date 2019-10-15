wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of William Regal Offering Shotzi Blackheart NXT Contract, Stock Down
October 15, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted video of Shotzi Blackheart receiving her WWE contract offer at EVOLVE 137. As reported over the weekend, Regal appeared at the show where Blackheart defeated Aja Perera to retain her SHINE Nova Championship and offered her a WWE developmental deal.
Blackheart’s last independent date will be on November 3rd for SHIMMER.
– WWE’s stock closed at $69.49 on Tuesday, down $0.13 (0.19%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.89% on the day.
