WWE News: Video of Women Preparing For WarGames Match, Undisputed Era Celebrate Win
December 7, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video with the competitors of the women’s WarGames match preparing for the bout. You can see the video below, as posted by the WWE Performance Center YouTube account:
– WWE also posted the below video of the Undisputed Era reacting to their win in the men’s WarGames match against the Kings of NXT:
