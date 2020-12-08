wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Women Preparing For WarGames Match, Undisputed Era Celebrate Win

December 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: WarGames Rhea Ripley Raquel Gonzalez

– WWE has posted a new video with the competitors of the women’s WarGames match preparing for the bout. You can see the video below, as posted by the WWE Performance Center YouTube account:

– WWE also posted the below video of the Undisputed Era reacting to their win in the men’s WarGames match against the Kings of NXT:

