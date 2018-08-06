Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Paul Heyman’s Raw Promo, Bully Ray Praises Heyman, Roman Reigns Confronts Baron Corbin

August 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted video of Paul Heyman’s promo from Raw addressing his relationship with Brock Lesnar after last week’s main event segment. You can see the video below, in which Heyman says he hasn’t spoken with Lesnar since last week since Lesnar disconnected his phone. Heyman comes off as exhausted and emotional and says he still considers Brock a friend. He says Lesnar has never been as violent as he’s being, and says Reigns doesn’t stand a chance at Summerslam.

– Bully Ray posted the following to Twitter following Raw, praising Heyman’s promo:

– WWE posted the following video from Raw of Roman Reigns confronting Baron Corbin:

