WWE News: Video & Pics From Kalisto’s Title Win, Laurinaitis Praises Nikki Bella’s DTWS Performance

October 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kalisto won the Cruiserweight Title on Raw, defeating Enzo Amore in a Lumberjack Match in the main event. You can see pics and video from the match below. Enzo will get his rematch at TLC:

– John Laurinaitis shared praise for Nikki Bella’s DTWS performance, posting to Twitter:

