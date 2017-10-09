wrestling / News
WWE News: Video & Pics From Kalisto’s Title Win, Laurinaitis Praises Nikki Bella’s DTWS Performance
– Kalisto won the Cruiserweight Title on Raw, defeating Enzo Amore in a Lumberjack Match in the main event. You can see pics and video from the match below. Enzo will get his rematch at TLC:
The @WWEUniverse FEELS IT! Will @KalistoWWE become the NEW #Cruiserweight Champion RIGHT NOW? #RAW #205Live @real1 pic.twitter.com/M2bEdixemA
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017
Or will @real1 be walking in….
… and walking out of Indianapolis as the REALEST #Cruiserweight champ in the room? #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/QusLUpIaOl
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017
INCOMING!!! #RAW #205Live #LumberjackMatch @KalistoWWE @real1 pic.twitter.com/XbXIZFd76L
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 10, 2017
.@real1 and @KalistoWWE are giving everything they have, but only ONE #Cruiserweight can walk out of Indianapolis with the title! #RAW pic.twitter.com/RPwjqBmFIG
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) October 10, 2017
They all FALL DOWN…#RAW #205Live #LumberjackMatch @real1 @KalistoWWE pic.twitter.com/XZgV2KYpyf
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017
The era of @real1 is OVER as @KalistoWWE captures the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship on #RAW! #205Live pic.twitter.com/UwBw5CZseN
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017
LUCHA! LUCHA! LUCHA!
Congratulations to NEW #Cruiserweight Champion, @KalistoWWE!!! #RAW #205Live #LumberjackMatch pic.twitter.com/pA4pxglGl9
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017
– John Laurinaitis shared praise for Nikki Bella’s DTWS performance, posting to Twitter:
I am so proud of @BellaTwins for her dance tonight. It brought tears to to everyone's eyes. #family @KathyColace @Total_Bellas @WWE
— John Laurinaitis (@JohnLaurinaitis) October 10, 2017