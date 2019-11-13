WWE News: The Revival Are Ready for Rematch Against New Day, Video of NXT Superstars at Special Olympics Plane Pull

– WWE released a clip of The New Day at today’s WWE live event in Zurich, Switzerland. During the video, Dash Wilder said the WWE Smackdown tag team titles are coming home to them on Friday. As noted, The Revival gets a rematch against The New Day on this week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

– WWE released a video of NXT Superstars taking part in the Special Olympics Plane Pull in Orlando, Florida. You can check out that video below.