Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Ronda Rousey In Augusta, Classic Promo From The Miz, Senor Benjamin Celebrates Birthday

August 4, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw ronda rousey 61818

– WWe has posted a video of Ronda Rousey entering the arena during an appearance in August, Georgia.

– WWE has also posted a classic promo from the Miz from 2010, targeting MVP and JBL.

– Senor Benjamin celebrated a birthday today. Matt Hardy sent him a message on Twitter:

article topics :

Miz, Ronda Rousey, Senor Benjamin, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading