wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Ronda Rousey In Augusta, Classic Promo From The Miz, Senor Benjamin Celebrates Birthday
August 4, 2018 | Posted by
– WWe has posted a video of Ronda Rousey entering the arena during an appearance in August, Georgia.
#WWEAugusta was THRILLED to see The #BaddestWomanOnThePlanet ROWDY @RondaRousey! @AliciaFoxy, not so much… @NatByNature @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/9YB9uwbhNi
— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2018
– WWE has also posted a classic promo from the Miz from 2010, targeting MVP and JBL.
– Senor Benjamin celebrated a birthday today. Matt Hardy sent him a message on Twitter:
Please wish a Happy Day of Birth to the VESSEL of the LOYAL & WONDERFUL Senor Benjamin. He is a National Treasure. @BenjaminSenor pic.twitter.com/X5XSlbVmvL
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2018