WWE News: Video of Ronda Rousey & Nia Jax Segment, Mustafa Ali Giving Mask to Young Fan

– WWE has posted video from the Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax segment from this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below, which saw a back-and-forth on the mic escalate to a physical confrontation. Rousey ended up locking in the armbar and made Jax tap out:

– Mustafa Ali is sending his entrance mask to a young fan with asthma. The fan, Jamie, needs a Vogmask to breathe. Vogmasks filter out airborne particles. You can see video from Ali below: