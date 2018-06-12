wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Ronda Rousey & Nia Jax Segment, Mustafa Ali Giving Mask to Young Fan
– WWE has posted video from the Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax segment from this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below, which saw a back-and-forth on the mic escalate to a physical confrontation. Rousey ended up locking in the armbar and made Jax tap out:
Her name is @RondaRousey, and she was BORN READY and BORN to BREAK ARMS!
Til Sunday, @NiaJaxWWE… #RAW #MITB pic.twitter.com/WUZHVKJyvg
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2018
– Mustafa Ali is sending his entrance mask to a young fan with asthma. The fan, Jamie, needs a Vogmask to breathe. Vogmasks filter out airborne particles. You can see video from Ali below:
Hey Jamie,
I saw your post on Instagram about how you have to wear a mask to deal with your medical conditions. I've got an idea on how to make that mask look a little cooler. 💡 pic.twitter.com/x5fzWhpEex
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) June 11, 2018