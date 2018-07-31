wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Scott Hall at WWE Performance Center, Alicia Fox Hypes Next Week’s Match With Ronda Rousey
– WWE has posted video of Scott Hall at the WWE Performance Center, where he is working as a guest trainer. You can see the video below, in which Hall praises some of the talent and talks about giving back to the business by helping out there:
– Alicia Fox took to Twitter to hype her match with Ronda Rousey on next week’s episode of Raw. The match will be Rousey’s in-ring Raw debut:
🦊👉🏽 #FANCYASFOX!!!! I will be #winning in MY HOMETOWN!! #Jacksonville #904 #local #strutintowardsvictory https://t.co/Jy0iVmDqAd
— Lady Fox (@AliciaFoxy) July 31, 2018