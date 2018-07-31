Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Scott Hall at WWE Performance Center, Alicia Fox Hypes Next Week’s Match With Ronda Rousey

July 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Scott Hall Razor Ramon

– WWE has posted video of Scott Hall at the WWE Performance Center, where he is working as a guest trainer. You can see the video below, in which Hall praises some of the talent and talks about giving back to the business by helping out there:

– Alicia Fox took to Twitter to hype her match with Ronda Rousey on next week’s episode of Raw. The match will be Rousey’s in-ring Raw debut:

article topics :

Alicia Fox, Ronda Rousey, Scott Hall, WWE Performance Center, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading